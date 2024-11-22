Police seeking person of interest in sexual battery of woman in El Cerrito

article

Police are seeking a person of interest in the sexual battery of a hearing and vision-impaired woman in El Cerrito last week.

The El Cerrito Police Department on Friday released new images of a man in his 20s who they say may have followed the woman at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Police said the woman was followed for several blocks to a secluded residential area on Stockton Avenue near Elm Street. According to police, the man then approached the woman from behind and slapped her on the buttock and fled the area.

Police said a business in the area provided them surveillance footage of the person of interest. They are seen walking down the sidewalk, wearing a dark gray beanie hat, a light-gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white and black shoes.

The first image police shared from this investigation was a blurry photo. The new images are much more detailed.

If you recognize this person or have any information that might help police with their investigation, you are asked to contact El Cerrito police.

Suspect in a sexual battery that happened Nov. 13 in El Cerrito. (photo courtesy El Cerrito police)