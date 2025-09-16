Police union protests at Richmond City Council meeting over staffing, officer reinstatement

Dozens of Richmond police officers packed Tuesday night’s City Council meeting to protest low staffing levels and stalled contract negotiations, while also demanding that two officers involved in a fatal shooting last month be returned to duty.

Staffing level concerns, reinstatements

What we know:

The Richmond Police Officers’ Association called on city leaders to reinstate Officers Nicholas Remick and Colton Stocking. The police union says the officers were internally cleared by the department following the shooting of a man armed with knives, who was allegedly threatening his family. Last month, police released body camera video they said showed the officers trying to de-escalate the situation before firing when the man charged at them.

"They’re not being charged with any crimes, there’s no sense that that’s going to occur, and the city is just not taking that seriously," said Sgt. Ben Therriault, president of the police union. "It looks more like politics than logical lawful decision making."

Tensions flare

Tensions flared inside the council chambers after an officer spoke in support of his colleagues. Friends and relatives of the man killed by police shouted back, prompting city leaders to briefly recess the meeting.

"His life wasn’t justly taken," said Jesus Pedraza, a friend of the family, who spoke later during public comment. "I’m simply asking for transparency."

During the meeting, officers also raised concerns about shrinking staffing levels. The police union said the department currently has 105 officers, well below the 147 it is authorized to hire.

"In my tenure, I can tell you it’s never been as bad as it is right now," said one officer during public comment.

"If we can’t recruit new officers, response times will get slower, crime will grow, and our community will ultimately pay the price," added another officer.

Community members voiced similar frustrations, citing safety issues and long response times.

"It’s a disgrace that you guys are not hiring police officers, because these streets are not really safe to be honest," one resident told council members.

No comment

City officials, including the mayor and several council members, said they were unavailable to comment Tuesday night, citing the ongoing meeting.

The union said it plans to continue bringing officers to council meetings until its concerns are addressed.



