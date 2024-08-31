Popular Chevy Novas on display at 10th annual Family Reunion and Car Show

Vintage car lovers and Chevy Nova enthusiasts gathered in Pleasanton for the Nor-Cal Novas 10th Annual Family Reunion and Car Show Saturday.

The roar and rumble of the classic Chevy Nova took over the DoubleTree by Hilton parking lot. The Chevy Nova was first introduced in 1962 and drew a dedicated following that remains today.

"It's just the old school," said organizer Duane Freeman. "Brings back the old memories, lot of people just like to be with the old cars, stay away from the new stuff, and, like I say, it's just the nostalgia."

The Nova car show is the largest of its kind on the West Coast, and it attracts fans from across the country.

Andy Mule brought his convertible up from San Bernadino County. He's been fixing and selling Novas for 40 years. He said in the early 60s, Novas could be purchased for about $2,500.

"Not the case today - this car is worth in excess of $50,000," he said of his convertible.

"I get a lot of thumbs up, and I get a lot of ladies who yell out the window and say, 'Yeah, woo! It's owned by a female and a female's driving,'" said Christine Butler of Napa.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The day's highlights also included awards, raffles, and a cruise through a nearby community.

The next generation of Nova enthusiasts already have their favorites picked out.

"I want to drive it, cause it's cool and it's rare," 11-year-old Victoria Silva said of her dad's convertible.

"I just really like old school cars," said Lilly Finta of San Pablo. "I told my dad when I get old enough, I want his car."