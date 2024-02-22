Popular Oakland taco truck robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a popular taco truck in East Oakland.

The robbery occurred at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 9800 block of San Leandro Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. The location is home to La Parrilla Loca, a taco truck and stand known for its Tijuana-style tacos and burritos, often drawing long lines of customers.

Although the police department has not officially confirmed the business's name, they said that five armed suspects approached employees inside the food truck, brandishing firearms and demanding money.

The suspects searched the food truck, but did not find any money, police said.

However, three of them approached another victim, demanding money, which was handed over before the suspects fled the area with an unspecified amount of cash.