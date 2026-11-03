Live election results: California's District 14, formerly held by Eric Swalwell
OAKLAND, Calif. - Election Day is in full swing across California and the U.S. with voters casting ballots in key races, including U.S. House District 14 in the South Bay, formerly represented by disgraced Rep. Eric Swalwell, who was accused of sexual assault earlier this year.
The backstory:
In an August special election, voters elected Democrat Aisha Wahab, a former state senator, to serve the remainder of Swalwell's congressional term, which lasts through January.
The Nov. 3 election will determine who will represent newly-redistricted District 14 in the next term.
Wahab faces Melissa Hernandez, also a Democrat, who serves on the BART Board of Directors and was previously the mayor of Dublin.
Ballot drop-off boxes opened Oct. 5 around the state, and will remain open through 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots can also be returned by mail or to a county election office. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. Reminder: if you're mailing your ballot on Election Day, state officials recommend having a postal worker manually postmark your ballot at the post office.
Track live election results below for District 14.
District 14 election results
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The Source: Election results in this story come from the Associated Press.