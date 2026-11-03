California propositions - Billionaire's tax, voter ID and more | LIVE RESULTS

The Brief There are 14 propositions on the statewide ballot. One of the closely-watched ballot measures is Proposition 40, which would enact a one-time tax on billionaires. Ballot drop-off boxes opened Oct. 5 around the state, and will remain open through 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.



Election Day is in full swing across California and the U.S. with voters casting ballots in key races, including the closely watched Proposition 40, which would enact a one-time tax on billionaires.

Ballot drop-off boxes opened Oct. 5 around the state, and will remain open through 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots can also be returned by mail or to a county election office. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. Reminder: if you're mailing your ballot on Election Day, state officials recommend having a postal worker manually postmark your ballot at the post office.

If passed, Prop 40 would allow for a 5% one-time tax on Californians who have assets valued over $1 billion, including investment assets, private business interests and retirement funds.

14 props in California

The backstory:

There are 14 propositions on the statewide ballot, including Prop 39, which would change identification requirements for California voters, Prop 37, which would allow for a second-mortgage homebuyer program, and Prop 38, which would allow for $8.4 million in bonds for health care research.

Track live election results for each of the California propositions below.

Election results: California propositions

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