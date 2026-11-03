California Governor election results: Becerra vs. Hilton | LIVE UPDATES

The Brief California's gubernatorial election is arguably the state's most closely-watched race as voters cast their ballots in the 2026 midterms. On the ballot: Democrat Xavier Becerra, former California attorney general and U.S. health secretary, and Republican Steve Hilton, former Fox News contributor and adviser to British PM David Cameron. Track live election results below once polls close at 8 p.m.



Election Day is in full swing across California and the U.S. with voters casting ballots in key races, including the closely watched California gubernatorial race between Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton.

READ: Meet candidates Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton

How to vote

Big picture view:

Ballot drop-off boxes opened Oct. 5 around the state, and will remain open through 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots can also be returned by mail or to a county election office. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. Reminder: if you're mailing your ballot on Election Day, state officials recommend having a postal worker manually postmark your ballot at the post office.

For Californians who prefer voting in-person on Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your local polling place, click here.

Tuesday's election marks the first time a Republican candidate has been on California's gubernatorial ballot in two decades, dating back to when former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was re-elected in 2006.

Track live election results below after the polls close Tuesday.

LIVE: California Governor Election Results

LIVE: California Lieutenant Governor Results

Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton

The backstory:

Becerra is a familiar name to many Californians, serving in public office for several decades. The 67-year-old served as the state's attorney general beginning in 2016 and later, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary under former President Joe Biden. In the years prior, he served in California's State Assembly, before being elected to Congress in 1992.

Hilton has positioned himself as a political outsider, seeing the gubernatorial race as "winnable" despite the less-likely odds. Prior to his political candidacy, the Republican hosted a show on Fox News and worked as an adviser to British prime minister David Cameron. He has never held an elected office. Hilton was born in London, earning a Bachelor's Degree from Oxford University.

In the June primary, Hilton and Becerra earned 25% and 28% of the vote, respectively, solidifying the pair as the top two contenders.

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