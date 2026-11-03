Bay Area live election results: Track your county

The Brief Bay Area voters will cast ballots in dozens of races, including Oakland Mayor, San Franciso Board of Supervisors, congressional districts 14 and 11 and local ballot measures. Across several Bay Area counties, voters will decide the fate of the Regional Transit Measure, which would help sustain the region's public transportation through tax revenue. Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday



Election Day is in full swing across California and the U.S. with voters casting ballots in key races, including the closely watched California gubernatorial race between Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton.

Big picture view:

Closer to home, Bay Area voters will cast ballots in local races, including mayoral elections across cities like Oakland, Alameda, Fairfield, Santa Clara and Petaluma.

In San Francisco, voters will select supervisors for Districts 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10.

Across several Bay Area counties, voters will decide the fate of the Regional Transit Measure, which would help sustain the region's public transportation through tax revenue.

In the South Bay, voters will select their next congressional representative between incumbent Aisha Wahab and Melissa Hernandez. In San Francisco, voters will determine Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi's successor who will represent District 11 in the U.S. House.

Follow live election results for each Bay Area county below. Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday

RELATED ELECTION COVERAGE:

Bay Area election results

Alameda County

San Francisco County

Santa Clara County

Bay Area Regional Transit Measure

Contra Costa County

San Mateo County

Marin County

Sonoma County

Solano County

Napa County

Santa Cruz County

Monterey County