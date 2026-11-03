Bay Area live election results: Track your county
OAKLAND, Calif. - Election Day is in full swing across California and the U.S. with voters casting ballots in key races, including the closely watched California gubernatorial race between Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton.
Big picture view:
Closer to home, Bay Area voters will cast ballots in local races, including mayoral elections across cities like Oakland, Alameda, Fairfield, Santa Clara and Petaluma.
In San Francisco, voters will select supervisors for Districts 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10.
Across several Bay Area counties, voters will decide the fate of the Regional Transit Measure, which would help sustain the region's public transportation through tax revenue.
In the South Bay, voters will select their next congressional representative between incumbent Aisha Wahab and Melissa Hernandez. In San Francisco, voters will determine Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi's successor who will represent District 11 in the U.S. House.
Follow live election results for each Bay Area county below. Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday
RELATED ELECTION COVERAGE:
- California governor's race: Meet candidates Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton
- 2026 Election Voter Guide: What’s on the California midterm election ballot?
- PPIC poll provides insight into how Californians might vote
- Watch: Full interview with Xavier Becerra, candidate for California governor
- Interview: Steve Hilton makes his pitch to replace Gavin Newsom as California's governor
Bay Area election results
Alameda County
San Francisco County
Santa Clara County
Bay Area Regional Transit Measure
Contra Costa County
San Mateo County
Marin County
Sonoma County
Solano County
Napa County
Santa Cruz County
Monterey County
The Source: Election results in this story were sourced from each of the Bay Area counties, cities and election officials.