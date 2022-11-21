Porch pirates have specific targets: Are you one?

A survey of 1,500 American consumers found that more than a third have had a package stolen off their doorstep. The age of the package recipients targeted varies, but new numbers show the trend of theft is quickly increasing.

With the onset of the holiday season and inflation at a record high, the number of thefts could skyrocket even higher. According to a Lending Tree and Value Penguin survey, the average value of a stolen package is $50, the total loss of al packages stolen is between $2 and $3 billion.

"The message we want to send with this survey is, try to take as many precautions as possible," said consumer finance expert Divya Sangameshwar,

The survey found that 35% of those surveyed have had packages stolen from their doorsteps. 45 percent of millennials say they have been victims of porch pirates, 44 percent of Gen Zers lost packages, 34 percent of Gen Xers, and 16 percent of Baby Boomers.

"They're [Baby Boomers are] not as much a victim of porch piracy as opposed to, say, millennials or Gen X who pretty much live their lives through online shopping," Sangameshwar said.

Experts say what kind of home you have can impact how frequently you're targeted. Single family homes get hit most often,accounting for 62 percent of package thefts. Apartment building under four floors account for 18 percent of thefts, buildings over four stories only account for five percent of thefts. Having a few or many same-building neighbors helps.

"If someone tries to steal something, there's a high possibility that a neighbor or two or five, is gonna see them in action and shout and probably this person is probably gonna drop it and run away," Sangameshwar said.

Experts say there are different ways to protect yourself from porch pirates this holiday season. You can sign up for package tracking messages, install a doorbell or security camera that cannot be ducked under, time deliveries for when someone is home, and the most effective, is a required signature.

For extra protection, you can sign up for delivery insurance from the vendor or shipper, use pick-up lockers or boxes at participating stores, post offices and shipping stores as well as deliveries at your place of work.