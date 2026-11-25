The Brief Caltrans announced Wednesday that the Posey Tube would reopen ahead of its scheduled Friday reopening. The Alameda-to-Oakland tunnel closed because of flooding concerns tied to king tides and elevated water levels. Caltrans did not announce an exact reopening time. The Webster Tube remains open.



Caltrans announced Wednesday that it would reopen the Posey Tube ahead of schedule after high tides and weather did not affect the tunnel.

Posey Tube reopening Wednesday evening

What they're saying:

The tube, which carries traffic from Alameda to Oakland, had been scheduled to remain closed from 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Friday.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Caltrans said it decided to reopen the tunnel early after monitoring the forecast. The agency did not provide an exact reopening time.

Closure prompted by flooding concerns

Caltrans closed the Posey Tube because of expected king tides and El Niño-related elevated water levels. Crews installed flood protection systems as a precaution.

The Webster Tube, which carries traffic from Oakland to Alameda, remains open.