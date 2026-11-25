Posey Tube to reopen early after king tides spare Alameda-Oakland tunnel
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Caltrans announced Wednesday that it would reopen the Posey Tube ahead of schedule after high tides and weather did not affect the tunnel.
Posey Tube reopening Wednesday evening
What they're saying:
The tube, which carries traffic from Alameda to Oakland, had been scheduled to remain closed from 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Friday.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Caltrans said it decided to reopen the tunnel early after monitoring the forecast. The agency did not provide an exact reopening time.
Closure prompted by flooding concerns
Caltrans closed the Posey Tube because of expected king tides and El Niño-related elevated water levels. Crews installed flood protection systems as a precaution.
The Webster Tube, which carries traffic from Oakland to Alameda, remains open.
The Source: The information in this story comes a Caltrans news release the agency sent out on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.