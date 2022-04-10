Possible shooting on 580 leads CHP to shut freeway

The California Highway Patrol said a possible shooting on the I-580 freeway in Oakland led authorities to close all westbound lanes near the interchange with Highway 13 on Sunday afternoon.

CHP officers went to investigate at 3:49 p.m. The highway patrol has not released much information about the possible shooting. "No details regarding the original call have been confirmed at this time and the investigation is ongoing," CHP's Oakland division said on its Facebook page.

However, a car riddled with bullet holes on its passenger side was visible to a KTVU reporter. A witness said he heard a spray of about 20 bullets.

A possible shooting on I-580 was being investigated by the CHP in Oakland on April 10, 2022. (KTVU FOX 2)

Advertisement

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and travel on other routes.