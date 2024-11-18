Postal worker killed in major collision involving USPS truck and SUV in Santa Rosa

article

A US Postal Service worker was killed in a collision while they were in their USPS truck Monday in Santa Rosa, officials say.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said they received a call about the collision at Corrigan Street and North Point Parkway at 5 p.m.

Callers told police that a postal service vehicle was struck by a GMC SUV that was seen speeding.

Arriving officers found the postal worker lying in the street. The unidentified postal worker was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police said the driver of the SUV also made contact with a house. The unidentified male driver was taken to a local hospital. It is not clear if the SUV driver suffered injuries from the collision.

The driver is being questioned by investigators who said their preliminary findings show this may have happened because the SUV driver suffered a medical emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A USPS workers was killed in a collision while they were on duty Monday in Santa Rosa, officials say.



