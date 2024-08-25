Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in San Francisco

The Brief A postal courier was robbed in San Francisco in broad daylight Saturday The worker was robbed of their postal keys No suspects have been identified



A postal courier was robbed Saturday morning at gunpoint in San Francisco, police said.

The courier was in the unit block of Bowman Court when two suspects held the worker at gunpoint demanding postal keys.

The incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. After getting the keys, the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Police said there were no injuries in the robbery.

Police didn't describe the suspects or the vehicle they fled in.

USPS said they cannot speak about any active criminal investigations, but did share that they're offering a $150,000 reward. USPS can be contacted at (877) 876-2455.

The San Francisco Police Department can be reached at (415) 575-4444. Anonymous reporting is available.