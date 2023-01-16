Pothole on Highway 101 in Redwood City leads to dozens of flat tires

article

Roughly 25 vehicles sustained flat tires along Highway 101 in Redwood City on Monday morning, after hitting a large pothole on the roadway.

The pothole was reported in the number two lane of northbound 101. The first call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page.

Dozens of motorists began pulling over on the right-hand side of the freeway, due to flat tires.

Caltrans was called to the scene, and the CHP shut down two lanes near the Woodside Road exit.

A SIG-alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m.

About an hour later, the CHP reported the hole was fixed.

At about 10 a.m., Bay Area traffic information resource 511.org reported all lanes were open but that residual delays remained in the area.

The recent storms have led to major road damage around the region, including a massive sinkhole on Highway 92 in San Mateo County near Half Moon Bay.

Emergency roadwork has been underway to fix the huge hole, and there has been no estimated time of reopening. One-way traffic control remained in effect in the area as of Monday morning.



