Power back on all across the Bay Area

The lights went back on throughout the Bay Area, following PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Saturday morning, a PG&E spokesperson told KTVU, that service was restored to all 8 Bay Area counties that had outages. However, some utility customers in Santa Cruz County still did not have electricity.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, power was up and running for 98 percent of Santa Cruz County customers affected by this week's shutoff.

Statewide, from the Sierra to Kern County, about 738,000 customers lost power due to the safety shutoff.

The dry, windy weather that triggered the outages, included wind gusts of more than 70 miles per hour in some areas, from Wednesday

evening into Thursday morning.



