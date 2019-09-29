Power restored to over 13,000 PG&E customers in San Francisco

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Power to more than 13,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers was restored following an outage that left portions of the Pacific Heights and the Japantown neighborhoods of San Francisco.

According to outage data from PG&E, the majority of customers lost power between 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Sunday. There's no word on what caused the outage. The utility company had resolved the issue by 2:45 p.m., Sunday.

The outage followed a major electrical service disruption in the East Bay, which was completely restored by 11 a.m. and left 33,000 customers without power.

A PG&E spokesperson was unavailable for comment throughout the day Sunday.