President Biden arrives in San Francisco for APEC summit

President Joe Biden arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Biden is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking the first engagement between the two leaders in nearly a year. Their head-to-head meeting will take place at the bucolic Filoli estate in Woodside, south of the city, for four hours on Wednesday, according to the Voice of America.

Related article

Before departing the White House early Tuesday, Biden said his objective for the meeting was to get U.S. and China relations onto a "normal course."

The president and First Lady Jill Biden are set to host a welcome reception for the other world leaders attending the summit. Singer Gwen Stefani will reportedly perform Biden's party at the Exploratorium in San Francisco on Wednesday night.

SEE ALSO: Mixed reaction from San Francisco businesses on impact of APEC summit

Apart from the much-anticipated meeting with Jinping, Biden is scheduled to speak at the conference and host the heads of delegations for the APEC dinner.

On Friday, he will host the APEC Leaders Retreat before wrapping his visit to San Francisco.