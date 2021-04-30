President of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce attacked; suspect arrested

Oakland police arrested a man for an attack on a prominent member of the Bay Area's Asian American community.

Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, told KTVU that he was walking near 8th and Franklin streets Thursday afternoon when someone came from behind and hit his head. He had been out doing errands.

Chan said he was knocked down and suffered cuts and scrapes to his knee.

Chan was able to get up and snap a photo of the suspect walking away.

Oakland police arrived on the scene and were given the photo and suspect's description.

Officers tracked down the suspect and booked him on felony battery charges

Oakland Police Officer Johnna Watson said the suspect is from Oakland, and that the police department's Criminal Investigation Division is now conducting a follow-up investigation.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect, or a possible motive for the attack.

Chan is a very visible member of the community. In recent months, he's joined with merchants and leaders calling for more security and safety following a spate of attacks on Asian seniors in Oakland and the Bay Area.

Later on Friday, Chan will join other community and political leaders to speak out against a bill in the state legislature, which would reduce the penalties for those convicted of theft.