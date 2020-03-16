President Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 people amid COVID-19 outbreak

President Donald Trump announced that there is a new vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus, while also discussing new guidelines and recommendations for Americans to follow over the next 15 days in a Monday press briefing.



The recommendations included engaging in schooling from home when possible, not gathering in groups of 10 or more people, not participating in discretionary travel, and not going to bars, restaurants and food courts.

The president tweeted a graphic regarding coronavirus guidelines following the press briefing:

Dr. Deborah Birx also discussed the need for millennials to hold their gatherings to under 10 people. "We're appealing to all Americans to take these steps," Dr. Birx said. "They will only work if every American takes this together to heart."

RELATED: US at 'critical inflection point' in COVID-19 outbreak, could soon 'be Italy,' surgeon general warns



When asked about surge capacity regarding the growing pandemic, President Trump said "we are doing a lot in that regard." The president also said they have not made the decision regarding whether to implement domestic travel restrictions.



The president also spoke on his confidence that the stock market would eventually rebound.

Speaking about testing capabilities, the president suggested that those who are not in need of a test do not receive one. The president did not provide specific numbers regarding the amount of individuals who have been tested.



The press briefing follows announcements made by various city and state government officials across the country regarding closures of schools, restaurants and other facilities amid the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also remarked on an early coronavirus vaccine trial in which participants received their first injection Monday. Conducted in Seattle, the trial consists of 45 individuals between the ages of 18 and 55 whom will be followed for one year.

Advertisement

RELATED: Notable celebrities, leaders and figures who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus



Trump himself was tested for COVID-19 and the results came back negative, according to the White House.



As of Monday, there were over 179,000 confirmed cases, 7,000 deaths and 78,000 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.