President's APEC arrival met with protesters demanding Gaza ceasefire

President Joe Biden held a fundraiser in San Francisco on Tuesday, coinciding with his arrival for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. In response, hundreds of protesters filled city streets urging the president to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

Over 600 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in downtown San Francisco, waving flags and chanting. The protest remained relatively peaceful.

Demonstrators marched along Market Street, entering an area designated as closed during the APEC conference. The demonstrators plan to proceed towards the Ferry Building and then rally outside the Israeli consulate near Montgomery and Sacramento streets.

The goal of the demonstration was to capture the attention of the president and other global leaders visiting the Bay Area.

Biden, who arrived in the afternoon, is gearing up for a highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, that would mark their first engagement in nearly a year.

Their head-to-head meeting will take place at the bucolic Filoli estate in Woodside, south of the city, for four hours on Wednesday, according to the Voice of America.

Prior to his departure from the White House early Tuesday, Biden expressed his aim for the meeting: to get U.S. and China relations back onto a "normal course."

The President and First Lady Jill Biden are slated to host a welcome reception for other world leaders attending the summit. Singer Gwen Stefani is reported to perform at Biden's event at the Exploratorium in San Francisco on Wednesday night.

In addition to the meeting with Jinping, Biden is scheduled to address the conference and host the heads of delegations for the APEC dinner. The APEC Leaders Retreat, hosted by Biden, is set for Friday, concluding his visit to San Francisco.