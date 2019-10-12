Preview of Saturday's Fleet Week festivities

The San Francisco waterfront will be packed Saturday, for one of the crowd-pleasing events within Fleet Week.

The Blue Angels will be zooming through the skies, as part of the popular air show.

KTVU's Elissa Harrington reported along The Embarcadero about some of Saturday's activities.

She stopped at Piers 30 & 32, where Fleet Fest was getting underway Saturday morning.

It features live music, food trucks, and other family-friendly activities -- all happening in view of an large amphibious vessel, docked along The Embarcadero.

Free ship tours will be offered all weekend. Visitors can climb on board, see the flight decks, sleeping quarters, missile launchers, and hear from sailors about their day to day life on board.

The Blue Angels fly over San Francisco on Friday, October 11, 2019.

The 39th annual Fleet Week is expected to bring huge crowds.

The annual event honors the men and women of the Armed Forces. One of the stars of Fleet Week is the Blue Angels. They are the main attraction of the air show, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Angels team will take to the skies at about 3 p.m.

The Marina Green is serving as the festival grounds. Admission is free.