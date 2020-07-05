Progress of Park Fire stopped as new wildfire breaks out near Gilroy

As firefighters gain control of the Park Fire in the area of Anderson Lake near Morgan Hill, a second fire has ignited near Crews Road east of Gilroy, Cal Fire said Sunday afternoon.

The Crews Fire has burned about 30 acres and is advancing at a moderate rate, according to Cal Fire, which said structures are threatened and additional air and ground equipment were being dispatched.

The Park Fire near Morgan Hill has burned about 350 acres and is 50 percent contained, but the fire's advance has been halted, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

The fire started about 11 p.m. Saturday and for a time threatened 25 homes. Several outbuildings were damaged, but forward progress was stopped about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Eighty people have been evacuated and another 20 are sheltering in place.

"Over the next 12 hours the fire is expected to have limited growth but there will be significant mop up due to the steep and inaccessible terrain," Morgan Hill police said.

There are currently 38 engines, eight hand crews, four bulldozers and 237 firefighters at the scene, as well as assisting personnel from the Santa Clara County Parks Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Smoke from the fire has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory through Monday for the far South Bay, including Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy.

"Onshore winds are expected to be light and are expected to become stronger throughout the day," the air district said in an announcement, with satellite images showing smoke spreading southeast of the Santa Clara Valley region. "Currently, impacts include smoky skies, smell of smoke and localized elevated particle pollution."

Residents who smell smoke are advised to limit outside exposure and keep doors and windows closed if possible. Air conditioning units and car vent systems should be set to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Evacuations ordered earlier for the area around the fire remain in place, officials said.

Real-time air quality readings are available online.