Projectile shatters Oakland apartment building window, firefighters block Broadway Street

A firefighter says a projectile shattered an Oakland apartment building's window on the 30th floor, sending glass onto Broadway Street below, Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department was at the scene and had blocked off the street in front of 17th & Broadway Apartments located at 447 17th Street.

Ambulances are at the scene. It is not clear if any injuries have been reported.

Video of the incident shows first responders and witnesses who said only the outer pane window was broken. The type of projectile that shattered the glass is not known.

KTVU has reached out to the fire department for more information. We will update this story with the latest information once it becomes available.