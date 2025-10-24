Mountain View barber accused of sexually assaulting dozens of men arrested in Guatemala: DA

article

One of the most prolific sex crime suspects in recent South Bay history has been charged with sexually assaulting more than 19 men, the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced Friday.

Mountain View resident and barber Franklin Enrique Sarceno Orla, 35, was arrested for sexual assault in August 2024, but the DA says he fled the country for Guatemala after posting the $250,000 bail. He was arrested by Guatemalan law enforcement and extradited back to the U.S., and will be arraigned on 43 sexual assault felonies on Monday in Palo Alto, according to prosecutors.

"You can run, but you can't hide," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a press release. "This violent criminal thought that fleeing to Central America would protect him from facing justice for his violent attacks on so many people. We have never let time, resources, or international borders stop us from seeking justice."

Investigation began in July 2024

The Mountain View Police Department first began investigating Sarceno Orla in July 2024, after a man reported that he had woken up injured and woozy after having drinks with the suspect. Forensic testing showed the man had been sexually assaulted. Another identified victim said he had lost consciousness while having beers with Sarceno Orla, who was also his barber.

Police said Sarceno Orla is HIV positive.

Further investigation showed he may have assaulted more than 60 different men dating back to at least 2018, prosecutors say. In many of those cases, the victims would report similar details: they would share drinks with Sarceno Orla, mysteriously pass out, and wake up at his home, injured.

Some had memories of being assaulted, and evidence seized by the police showed that Sarceno Orla had taken videos of his unconscious victims.

After posting bail for his 2024 arrest, police say Sarceno Orla fled the country the night before his scheduled court appearance.

He will appear in court on Monday.

