Property tax deadline postponed for counties affected by disasters

State Controller Betty Yee has announced that certain homeowners in 26 counties around the state, including several in the Bay Area, are eligible to delay payment of property taxes for their primary residents.

Homeowners who are seniors, blind or disabled and meet income and equity requirements are eligible to apply for the state's Property Tax Postponement program, which applies to 26 counties that sit in disaster areas as declared by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The 26 counties include Marin, Monterey, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.

Homeowners throughout the state postponed payments of more than $3.5 million in property taxes through the PTP program in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Program funding is limited and applicants will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis. Interest on postponed taxes through the program is 7 percent.

Applications for the 2019-2020 PTP program are available through June 1 and applications for the 2020-2021 program will be available in September, according to Yee's office.

Applications and program information can be found online here, or by calling (800) 952-5661.