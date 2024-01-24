Proposal: Limit car speed to no more than 10 mph over speed limit

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D.-San Francisco) has set up an epic battle that will involve stiff opposition from carmakers, driving enthusiasts and way too many lead-footed drivers over how fast their cars can go.

That would impact the mantra of too many folks who currently say," Full speed ahead." Even though California's car emissions laws set the national standard, two new proposed laws will surely set off a lot of politically powerful pushback.

Safety advocate Jenny Yu became ardent ever since her mom was mowed down by a speeding driver on San Francisco's Park Presidio, permanently breaking her body and causing traumatic brain injury.

"Everything changed in an instant. All she was doing was just crossing the street and then everything that defined her daily life and happiness ended here," said Yu.

Two state Senate bills will set up an epic political battle over speeding and safety on our roads.

"They're not safe for pedestrians. They're not safe for pedestrians and they're not safe for drivers. We know that in the last few years, we've seen more than a 20% increase in road deaths in California," said Wiener.

One bill would require that any car manufactured or sold in California must have sophisticated speed limiters, allowing them to not go over the speed limit by more than 10 miles an hour. Emergency vehicles would be exempted.

"I think the majority of people would say, 'No, I don't want people driving more than 10 miles an hour over the speed limit in my neighborhood,'" said Wiener.

The bill would also require large trucks to have so-called sidebars, a kind of guardrail on the sides of trucks to prevent cars, motorcycles, bikes and people from going or being pinned underneath them, something the European Union requires."

"If the U.S. had adopted the strategies that other wealthy countries have adopted, 25,000 fewer people per year would die in this country on our streets," said Wiener.

Many main roads in many cities and towns are state roads, such as Van Ness Avenue and Lombard Street in San Francisco.

"The state controls the road and Caltrans does not have a good track record of installing such things as sidewalks and crosswalks and bike lanes," said Wiener. "Dangerous speeding is on the rise. Vehicles are bigger and more powerful every day," said Yu.

The other bill would require Caltrans to seriously upgrade pedestrian, bus stop and bike safety on state roads, especially where they run through towns.