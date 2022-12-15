Proposal to move forward with police-free Oakland schools

The Oakland Unified School District is now considering a proposal to move forward with police-free schools.

On Wednesday night, the board heard the introduction of the George Floyd: Phase Two implementation plan and budget.

Phase One passed in 2020 and eliminated the Oakland school police department.

Phase Two would allocate $57 million dollars to other school safety resources and build toward police-free schools.

Before the meeting, there was a rally to urge the board to support the passage of Phase Two.

"Our children deserve to be invested in," said one mother.



Part of Phase Two also allocates money to hire more mental health workers to support students.

The action to pass the budget item will be taken at a later date.

