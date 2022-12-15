San Francisco's proposed police reform policy on traffic stops on hold

A controversial police reform measure in San Francisco has been put on hold.

At stake was whether to limit, certain types of traffic stops within the city.

The police commission president said there is more work to be done on this policy after getting feedback from the public.

Opponents said the policy is a threat to public safety.



The commission was scheduled on Wednesday night to discuss and possibly vote on a controversial policy that would limit the police practice of stopping drivers for what some commissioners describe as low level traffic offenses.

Supporters said it will reduce racial bias in policing.

"We think this policy both protects public safety because it frees up officer time to work on other matters and reduce racial disparities," said commissioner Kevin Benedicto.

He is co-author of the policy. He said there is data to prove that it works.



If passed, the policy would ban officers from stopping motorists for reasons including driving with expired registration, broken brake lights, failure to signal while turning or changing lanes.

"Prohibiting enforcement of the law I have a fundamental disagreement with that," Police Chief Bill Scott said. "What's in the best interest of the city? We have to address disparities. Of course, we do. We have to take care of public safety. Of course, we do. Let's find a balance."

It appears finding that balance is still an ongoing process despite meetings between the police chief, the commission and experts from across the country.

"We plan to further release a revised version of this policy," Commission President Cindy Elias said when she pulled the item off the agenda for reasons including receiving a large public response through emails and phone calls for and against the proposed policy.

"We heard the calls and requests for expanding parts of the policy, for changing parts of the policy and everything in between," said Elias.

"We're very happy because I think this is a victory for the people of San Francisco and the 400 who sent emails or called in," said opponent Frank Noto, co-founder of Stop Crime SF.

According to Commissioner Benedicto, work on the policy started more than a year ago.

He said there are similar policies in cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle and Philadelphia.

Now, the revised policy will be released in the new year.

No date was specified.

