Protesters calling for ceasefire briefly shut down Central Freeway in San Francisco

By
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Protesters shut down freeway in San Francisco

Hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza marched onto the Central Freeway on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO - A massive demonstration halted traffic on the Central Freeway in San Francisco on Monday.

Hundreds of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza marched onto the freeway at Highway 101 and Interstate 80 at around 1:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Protesters also blocked the freeway on-ramp at Van Ness.

"We're going to keep being in the streets," said Wassim Hage of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center. "We're going to disrupt. There will be no peace until there is justice."

Protesters acknowledged that their civil disobedience might have caused frustration for some drivers but said it was necessary to raise awareness about what they call a critical issue.

"We can't take this anymore and we need to let Joe Biden know that he must make Israel a red line, and end all arms sales to Israel, because as frustrated as the people on the freeway are, we share that exact frustration with them," said Rami Abdel Karim from the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Protesting on Presidents' Day was part of the group's strategy. They aimed to amplify their voices, hoping they are heard in Washington DC.

"Civil disobedience is the only way we feel we are able to get the world's attention and especially get a message to our elected officials," said Hage. "Like Biden, like Blinken. The entire U.S. government."

Protesters also suggested that dissatisfaction with President Biden's handling of the conflict is affecting his overall approval ratings.