Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Bay Bridge during APEC Summit

Pro-Palestine protesters shut down the Bay Bridge on Thursday morning, tying up traffic during the morning commute and calling out to world leaders to end the war in Gaza during the APEC Summit.

The Arab Resource and Organizing Center organized the blockage, demanding a ceasefire, and calling out President Joe Biden to do more for the Palestinians, 11,000 of whom have so far died in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"There’s a genocide happening in #Gaza and @POTUS is hosting cocktail parties in #SanFrancisco," AROC tweeted. "Bay Area has shut down the Bay Bridge to demand #CeasefireNOW. No more $ for genocide."

AROC is the same group that protested at the Port of Oakland earlier this month.

According to the California Highway Patrol, hundreds of people blocked the westbound lanes of the bridge as of 7:45 a.m. CHP Officer Art Montiel told KTVU that the protesters were congregated on Interstate 80 west of Treasure Island. Many chained themselves together, chanting "Free Palestine" and "We want justice."

A KTVU cameraman managed to walk along the span of the bridge, taking video of protesters lying in body bags, with fake blood smeared on them. Protesters called out for justice, decrying Israelis as colonizers.

CHP officers in riot gear surrounded the group, telling them to disperse over a megaphone.

Montiel the CHP's "detanglement team" would also work on unchaining the protesters. He said he envisions there will be some arrests, as well.

"It's unusual, unfortunately it's happening right now," Montiel said.

Caltrans spokesman Bart Ney said that this protest will impact traffic all day long and he suggested that commuters check out maps and hotlines before they head out on the road.

As for how this could have happened with the CHP being caught unaware?

Montiel said: "We can't get everything right 100%."

He added that the CHP had been planning for APEC for a while and had closed one lane on the bridge as a preventative measure, adding that this protest was "very well planned" and they sought out "an area where there were no units."

