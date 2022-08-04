Protesters continue sit-in at Oakland's shuttered Parker Elementary

Oakland Unified School District says a group of protesters will not leave Parker Elementary School. The group has been occupying the school since May when the district decided to shut the school down.

The school district said all the demonstrators left the premises on Thursday. The district then changed the locks and set the alarm. School district officials said that did not stop someone from breaking in to the school.

Some protesters were removed, but returned. A district spokesperson said the group is still trespassing at the school Thursday night.

Video posted to social media shows several accounts of what appears to be a clash between protesters and security officials.