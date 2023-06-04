Expand / Collapse search

Protesters march across Bay Area bridge for National Gun Violence Awareness day

By
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2

Protesters march across Bay Area bridge for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Hundreds of people dressed in orange gathered in San Francisco Sunday to walk across the Golden Gate Bridge in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

SAN FRANCISCO - Hundreds of people dressed in orange gathered in San Francisco Sunday to walk across the Golden Gate Bridge in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. 

Many, like Mattie Scott, shared stories about how their lives have changed because of gun violence. 

Scott's son was shot with a semiautomatic assault weapon and killed 27 years ago. 

Today she’s saddened that other parents are still losing kids for the same reason. 

Featured

Gunmen open fire, kill 8 at men's hostel in South Africa
article

Gunmen open fire, kill 8 at men's hostel in South Africa

Gunmen burst into a room at a men’s hostel near the eastern South African city of Durban, killing eight people and leaving two others injured, police said Sunday, in the latest mass shooting in the country.

"This is an epidemic that has gotten out of proportion," Scott said. "It's time for the American people to pay attention to it."

According to the CDC, guns are the leading cause of death among kids in America. In 2021, 54% of the nearly 49,000 gun-related deaths were suicide. 43% were homicides. 

Attendees like gun violence survivor Aurthor Renowitzky said seeing all the participants gave them hope. 

15 years ago, bullets blasted through Renowitzky's chest and lungs and fractured his spinal cord. 

"When I woke up in the hospital, I had no hope; I was depressed, I felt down, I wanted to take my own life at that point," Renowitzky said. 

Now, he has his own nonprofit and gathers strength from days like today. 