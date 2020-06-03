Two protests Tuesday attracted hundreds of peaceful demonstrators in Bay Area cities that are not known as activist communities.

Protestors in Vallejo and Livermore said it's critical to fight for change now-that demonstrations are a way to save lives.

In Vallejo, protestors chanted, "Hands up, don't shoot."

It was a display of passion, energy and diversity as protestors marched along the waterfront.

"A lot of these riots and looting and things like that aren't indicative of United States of America," said Eddy Brock, a protestor.

Demonstrators said peaceful protests make this country great.

The goal is to stay on message and prevent what happened in Minneapolis to George Floyd from happening to others in the Black community.

"We're here for a reason, for a purpose. We want to live. We don't want to die," said Zuburi Hilltomier, a protestor.

"When black lives matter, all lives will matter," said Desiree Hubbard, another protestor.

From Vallejo to the suburb of Livermore, dozens of people, largely high school students protested against racism at the intersection of First Street and South Livermore Avenue.

"I can't even walk down the street without having a target on my back," said 15-year-old Jaylin Dunbar, "I like to wear my hood sometimes. But I can't because I look like a threat, but I'm not a threat. I'm a harmless kid."

There was a moment of silence as the protestors took to their knees and held up signs: a moment for reflection and unity.

"It is heartwarming to see not just people in the inner cities, people who look like me. But people who don't, " said Niasha Walker, the mother of Jaylin. "It's one thing for me to say there's injustice as a black person , but when other people of color can say the same thing, it makes it more powerful.

Back in Vallejo, the march culminated in a rally at City Hall.

"This is a the time, a critical time that everyone needs to join together and stand up for our people of color," said one teenager who said she has learned a lot from black friends.

Protestors said they want their message to resonate beyond this rally.

"That's the reason why we fight now. Nobody stood up for us, so we're going to stand up for ourselves," said Zuburi.

The protestors said they hope a peaceful demonstration will promote dialogue and understanding.

They're calling on police departments to make changes in how they deal with communities of color.