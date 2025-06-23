Protestors urge San Francisco leaders to spare programs from budget cuts

Protesters unfurled banners inside San Francisco's City Hall on Monday afternoon, demanding city leaders save critical programs from proposed budget cuts.

Budget cuts coming to San Francisco

What we know:

The city is facing an $800 million budget shortfall over the next two years.

The Board of Supervisors is now considering the mayor's budget proposal, which includes cuts to many programs.

Hundreds lined the halls waiting for their turn to let the board know which programs should be spared.

"I am asking the city to reinstate the $4.2 million for general legal services from the mayor's office for housing and community development to ensure that all young people, regardless of income, can receive legal aid and know their rights," said Lucas Liang.

Claire Lau from the Chinese Progressive Association said legal aid programs are critical to protecting working poor and immigrant communities from workplace abuse and fighting illegal evictions. She said saving the programs would save the city money in the long run. "So it's actually a small investment to make in the front end to prevent people from [becoming] homeless, prevent people from being in poverty," said Lau.

Critical programs

In a city that is still struggling with sky-high housing prices, Jennifer Friedenbach from San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness, said cuts to programs that help people stay in their housing is not only critical, but also make financial sense, saving money by preventing people from losing housing in the first place.

"For example, there's budget cuts for back rent for San Franciscans," said Friedenbach. "You know, if they have a catastrophic health issue and they can't access back rent then they lose their housing and become homeless."

Local perspective:

In a statement, Mayor Daniel Lurie's office said in part, "Facing an historic $800 million budget deficit, Mayor Lurie saved critical funding for legal services to support our city's immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities, who are under threat right now. That meant making tough decisions in order to prioritize the core services necessary to keep our streets safe and clean and set up our entire city for long-term growth. "

Connie Chan, chair of the Board of Supervisors' budget committee, said with the looming threat of cuts from the Trump administration, she is searching for ways to preserve essential programs for the city's most vulnerable; even considering cuts to managerial positions to save money.

"There could be anywhere between $40 and $60 million for the next two fiscal years," said Supervisor Chan. "Maybe potentially more. But, at the same time, if you put it on the scale, it is a $16 billion budget. Somethings gotta give, something has to give."

What's next:

The Board of Supervisors will work to hammer out a draft of a budget deal on Wednesday.

The mayor has until the end of July to sign the budget.

