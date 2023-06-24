Prowler caught on camera around several Oakland homes: video

Video shows a man who neighbors say has been prowling and breaking into homes in the Oakland hills the last few weeks.

Surveillance cameras show the man creeping around homes and breaking into some of them.

The suspect is usually dressed in dark clothes and either a mask or hoodie. A few images show him with a blue glove on his left hand, and others with a red backpack.

KTVU started getting reports about this man snooping around over a month ago.

"I started yelling at him (via Ring) to get away from my house and told him the cops were on the way," said one of the homeowners. "Very grateful that he listened and ran"

One of the victims told KTVU that he hopes "we get this guy off the streets before he hurts someone or someone hurts him."