Public defender Sajid Khan runs for Santa Clara District Attorney

Public defender, Sajid Khan, announced that he is running for Santa Clara District Attorney yesterday.

Along with the announcement of his campaign, Khan tweeted on Sunday that he wants to "heal systemic racism, end mass incarceration, and build a justice system that ensures the dignity and safety of all people."

Khan has been known to be critical of the incumbent, Jeff Rosen, who has held this position since 2011. He condemned Rosen for not prosecuting officers involved in police killings, according to Mercury News. In April 2021, Khan even tweeted that Derek Chauvin would have been promoted instead of being prosecuted if George Floyd had been killed in Santa Clara County.

The election will be held in June 2022.