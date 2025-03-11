Puppy ingests 44 items including socks, onesie prompting emergency surgery

article

A Bernese Mountain Dog pup has beaten the odds and is back to her happy doggie self, after veterinarians removed 44 non-"foreign bodies" including socks, a shoe insert and a small onesie that she had ingested.

7-month old Luna was brought to the Corona Emergency Animal Center in Corona in Riverside County on Feb. 16.

"Her family noticed she was vomiting and had a firm, distended abdomen," the animal hospital shared on social media.

Veterinarian, "Dr. Jenny," performed abdominal exploratory surgery on the puppy which resulted in the removal of 24 socks, a scrunchie, other hair ties, a shoe insert, and miscellaneous cloth pieces, all from the dog's stomach, hospital officials said.

Luna was also found to have partial obstruction to her intestines, due to a small onesie that had migrated and gotten lodged. So the puppy also had to undergo an enterotomy to remove the item.

The animal center shared astonishing X-rays of Luna's bloated stomach before her procedure.

The imaging shows outlines of the many ingested items the dog had swallowed.

X-rays were taken after Luna was brought in by her owners. 44 items were found inside her. (Corona Animal Emergency Center)

The puppy’s successful treatment is being hailed as a miracle case.

"Against all odds, Luna survived," the animal center said, adding, "This is a testament to the skill of our team and the resilience of our furry friends."

On Monday, hospital officials gave KTVU an update on her condition, saying that the dog is doing great.

"Luna is back with her owner and has returned to her normal, happy self!" Corona Animal Emergency spokesperson Heba Morsy shared in an email.

The puppy returned to the hospital post-surgery to get her stitches removed, but otherwise, won’t need any follow-up monitoring, according to Morsy.

The dog is not expected to suffer any complications.

The puppy, who clearly has an affinity for socks and other non-edible items, is being described as incredibly sweet.

"She loves attention and is full of energy, just like a playful puppy!" Morsy shared.

Veterinarians say many puppies, with their curious nature, do tend to eat socks and other non-food items found around the house.

"Since they lack hands, puppies use their mouths to investigate their world," according to veterinarians at the Animal Clinic of Benicia. "Luckily, most puppies will outgrow this unhealthy and unappealing habit, although you may need to train your puppy in order to curb this behavior," the clinic shared on its website.

The Corona Emergency Animal Center is calling Luna the "Bernese Mountain Dog who stole our hearts (and socks!)"

Her case is serving as a cautionary "tail" for pet owners.

"Luna’s story is a reminder to trust your instincts. If you notice vomiting, lethargy, or a firm abdomen, don’t wait—act fast and contact your vet," the animal center advised. "Prevention is key."

Luna is not expected to experience any complications from her procedure, officials with the Corona Emergency Animal Center said. (Corona Animal Emergency Center)

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.