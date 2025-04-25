Push for drug-free sidewalks in fight against fentanyl in San Francisco

Residents and business owners of San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood said they see first-hand the deadly impact of the fentanyl crisis on a daily basis.

They held a rally and march to shine a light on the work that still needs to be done to save lives.

About 100 people, including elected leaders, attended the event.

They said their message is that the city needs to do more to get people with substance abuse issues to get off the streets and into recovery.

On Thursday afternoon, two nonprofits, United Playaz and Drug-Free Sidewalks, held an event to raise awareness about fentanyl.

"For anybody who wants to visit or patronize San Francisco, this is what they see. This is not okay. It's a massive reason why we have public safety issues," said Lily Ho, founder of Drug-Free Sidewalks.

Many people participating in this event said they've lost a loved one to a fentanyl overdose.

"I personally lost my mom to fentanyl about a year and a half ago," Delvon Carter said his mother struggled with substance abuse, "She was a survivor of cancer, a survivor of all types of illnesses. Yet, fentanyl was the thing that took her out early. "

Families and business owners in the area said the fentanyl crisis is literally on their doorstep.

"Outside my business, I laid out on the sidewalk, smoking on our loading dock. It happens every day, 24 hours, and we have no resources to deal with it," said Mark Sackett, owner of The Box SF in Soma.

The business owner credited the police for their efforts.

Critics said while drug-related arrests have been made, and the district attorney's office prosecutes,

It's not enough.

"We see plenty of people cycle back, to continue to see their lives deteriorate rather than a judge making a difficult choice to propel these people to get help and that's what i want to see in the criminal justice system," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who participated in the rally and march.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who represents the SOMA district, and Supervisor Bilal Mahmood of the Tenderloin also attended the event.

People who participated said drug-free sidewalks are part of the solution to bringing back San Francisco.

