Quadruple shooting outside Hayward restaurant

The Brief Four people were injured following a shooting outside a Hayward restaurant No suspect has been arrested



At least four people were shot Saturday night at a Hayward restaurant's parking lot, Hayward police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. on 21933 Foothill Blvd. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Those three were taken to a nearby hospital.

A fourth victim brought themselves to a hospital for a gunshot wound stemming from the same incident, police said.

Police said all four victims were last reported to be in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

What we don't know:

No suspect has been named. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are also unclear. Police didn't say if the suspect was known to the victims.

It's unknown at this time if the victims were dining at The Grill By Miss G restaurant before the shooting.

KTVU reached out to the restaurant for more information but did not hear back in time for publication.