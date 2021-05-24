Qualified employers can now offer work-from home as a commuter benefits option

Bay Area transit agencies are offering a new commuter benefits program starting on Monday.

Companies with at least 50 full-time employees are legally required to offer at least one commuter benefit to their employees.

In the past, there were four options: a pre-tax account, employers paying for or providing a portion of that transit, or benefits to encourage carpooling.

Now, employers can offer working from home to fulfill that legal requirement.

For assistance or support call 511 and say "commuter benefits" or visit 511.org.