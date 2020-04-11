Quarantined grandma with 'Need More Wine' sign goes viral

article

Annette Muller is one spunky 82-year-old who clearly believes that no quarantine is complete without a good bottle of wine.

The mother of six children, grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of four is riding out the coronavirus pandemic at her home in Ontario, Canada. Her daughter, Kelly, tells FOX that the other day she drove over to check on her mother to say hi, like she does nearly every day, and see if she needed anything.

When she got to her mother's house, Annette was already at the window with a bottle of wine in one hand and a sign in the other that read, "Need More Wine."

Kelly says her mother has always had a "life of the party" sense of humor, even during the roughest times.

"She’s the best. She’s trying to stay positive out of this scary time."

Kelly snapped a photo of the hilarious moment and posted it to Facebook where it has racked up over 239,000 shares.

By the way, Annette did get her wine.