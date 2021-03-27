Quarterback Shuffle: Discussion about the 49ers next QB and Jimmy Garoppolo's future

article

(KTVU) -- The NFL Draft begins on April 29. The 49ers have a little more than a month to decide which quarterback they will select to replace Jimmy Garoppolo..

The 49ers stunned fans and shocked the football world, in their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers moved up 9 spots, from draft pick #12 in the first round, to the third overall pick in the first round.

But in exchange, the 49ers also gave up their 2022 first round pick, 2022 third round pick, and their 2023 first rounder.

Teams do not give up these many draft choices, unless they plan to select a quarterback.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to take Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence at #1, while the New York Jets appear to favor BYU QB Zach Wilson at #2.

The 49ers are left with 3 choices: 20-year-old North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, Ohio State star Justin Fields, or Mac Jones of the NCAA champion, Alabama Crimson Tide.

Grant Cohn, publisher of Sports Illustrated's All49ers, appeared on 'Mornings on 2' to discuss the trade, and how long Jimmy Garoppolo will remain with the 49ers.