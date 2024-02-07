Queen Victoria cruise ship reaches San Francisco with sick passengers

article

The Queen Victoria cruise ship arrived in San Francisco with more than 150 passengers and crew members who became sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is investigating the outbreak that has affected 128 passengers and 25 crew members. The ship, operated by Cunard Cruise Line, was carrying 1,824 passengers and 967 crew members.

The predominant symptoms are vomiting and diarrhea, the CDC said. The cause is unknown. The ill passengers and crew have been isolated on board, the CDC said.

The ship arrived on Feb. 6 in San Francisco and was scheduled to leave the city Feb. 7, according to cruise terminal information.

This cruise began Jan. 22 and was scheduled to end Feb. 12.

A Cunard spokesperson said that a "small number" of guests had reported gastrointestinal symptoms on board the cruise ship. Cunard said the cruise line crew immediately activated enhanced safety protocol for the guests and crew's well-being. They said those measures have been effective.