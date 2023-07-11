Questions arise after NorCal homicide suspect escapes, recaptured in boxers and belly chains

A homicide suspect who fled a Northern California hospital and was recaptured wearing boxers and belly chains after a barking dog alerted deputies to his hiding spot is raising many questions about his escape.

How Eric Abril, 35, wriggled out of his restraints this weekend and led authorities on an intense manhunt has yet to be explained.

At a news conference Monday, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said he believes Abril broke free through a door at Sutter Roseville Medical Center about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

He was supposed to be under 24-hour surveillance at the hospital, but he slipped away from a deputy by running down a flight of stairs, out the doors and across a parking lot.

Woo could not explain how Abril managed to do all this.

The deputy who was assigned to guard Abril was awake when he escaped but Woo said he did not know if that deputy was in the bathroom.

"As we conduct this investigation, we will not only look into the circumstances around the escape, but we’ll also review our policies, our procedures and our equipment, quite frankly, to ensure that something like this never happens again," Woo said. "I take full responsibility."

Why Abril was in the hospital also hasn't been fully explained, other than he suffered a "medical episode" last Thursday.

After an intense search, Abril was caught around 12:20 p.m. Monday on a lawn in Antelope Creek near homes in Roseville, a few miles from the hospital.

Bill Sanchez, who lives on Zion Court in Rocklin, told KCRA that his dog sensed something in the bushes. He also saw an orange jumpsuit in the creek. And he called 911. Deputies were there in minutes.

"The dog started barking. He saw somebody moving in that greenbelt area and, in fact, it was Abril. Law enforcement in the area descended quickly and Abril was safely taken into custody," Woo said.

In an unusual move, the sheriff's office blasted a photo of Abril, half naked in cuffs, upon his arrest. Typically, law enforcement only releases booking photos upon arrest.

Abril was first arrested in April after authorities said he shot a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing 72-year-old James MacEgan, in a park in Roseville, about 16 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The CHP officer and MacEgan's wife were injured during that even in a park where families played at nearby baseball fields and children attended camp.

CHP officers were attempting to serve Abril a warrant when he allegedly opened fire and took the hostages.

Abril was held without bail after being charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder of a peace officer.

His lawyer, Matthew Bockmon, expressed relief Monday after learning his client had been recaptured.

"I’m glad he’s safe," Bockmon told the Sacramento Bee. "And I hope nobody else is hurt."

Northern California murder suspect Eric Abril, 35



Sacramento station KCRA and Associated Press writers Tran Nguyen and Christopher Weber contributed to this report.