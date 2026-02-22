Racecars speed down San Francisco street as Formula 1 debuts new event

The Brief San Francisco's Marina Blvd. transformed into a Formula 1 track on Saturday, as F1 debuted the Red Bull Showrun. One after another, high-end performance cars and their expert drivers barreled down the street, not as part of a competitive race, but rather a live demonstration. During the grand finale, one of the drivers quickly had to stop, as his car went up in flames. The driver walked away unharmed.



Some of the fastest racecars in the world sped through the streets of San Francisco Saturday, and it was all perfectly legal.

Thousands of people were there to watch as Formula 1 racing took over the waterfront.

Formula 1 takes over Marina District

Marina Blvd. transformed into a Formula 1 track on Saturday, as F1 brought the first Red Bull Showrun to town.

"We saw a lot of fast cars, and it was very cool," said Caleb Chow of San Francisco.

The event was not technically a race, but more of a live demonstration.

"A bunch of drivers were doing crazy things like wheelies and driving with their feet off and standing up," said Avi Singh of San Jose.

One after another, high-end performance cars and their expert drivers barreled down the street, with spectators looking on from the sidewalk, and many from above.

"I love it. I think it's fun to have so many people around. People are excited. It's bringing people from all across the city and the Bay Area," said Stephanie Lo of San Francisco.

During the grand finale, spectators were reminded of the risks of auto racing – whether on the track or a city street. One of the drivers quickly had to stop, as his car went up in flames.

The driver, Yuki Tsonoda, walked away unharmed.

"It's definitely a surreal event, definitely, seeing these types of cars on just a city street like this. It's definitely very surreal," said Aaron Tsai of San Francisco.

Could San Francisco one day host a F1 race?

We asked fans what they would like to see if an actual Formula 1 race came to town. Many suggested the Golden Gate Bridge, as well as Embarcadero and Lombard Street.

Many with a need for speed are hoping the excitement around events like this doesn't slow down.

"It was my first time seeing something like this and I hope there's plenty more to come," said Kristel Gloriana of Daly City.