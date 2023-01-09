'Rain or stars': San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade to be held Feb. 4

Organizers of San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade on Monday gave a preview of this year's planned festivities, saying it will be as exciting as ever.

The parade will be held on Feb. 4 celebrating the year of the rabbit, according to the Chinese Zodiac.

Organizers say the annual event has been recognized as one of the top ten parades around the globe and consistently ranked among the top cultural festivals in North America. They say this year will be no different.

"The program will be as extensive and as elaborate as ever to showcase our tradition and our culture," said Donald Luu, San Francisco's Chinese Chamber of Commerce president.

With the recent storms on people's minds, organizers were asked about how severe weather might affect the parade. In response, they said that the event will hold to its theme that the show will go on whether it's "rain or stars."