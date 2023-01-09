Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
7
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM PST until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Surf Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM PST until WED 2:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

'Rain or stars': San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade to be held Feb. 4

By KTVU staff
Published 
Chinese New Year
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade to be held Feb. 4

Organizers of San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade on Monday gave a preview of this year's planned festivities, saying it will be as exciting as ever. The parade will be held on Feb. 4 celebrating the year of the rabbit, according to the Chinese Zodiac.

SAN FRANCISCO - Organizers of San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade on Monday gave a preview of this year's planned festivities, saying it will be as exciting as ever. 

The parade will be held on Feb. 4 celebrating the year of the rabbit, according to the Chinese Zodiac. 

Organizers say the annual event has been recognized as one of the top ten parades around the globe and consistently ranked among the top cultural festivals in North America. They say this year will be no different. 

"The program will be as extensive and as elaborate as ever to showcase our tradition and our culture," said Donald Luu, San Francisco's Chinese Chamber of Commerce president. 

With the recent storms on people's minds, organizers were asked about how severe weather might affect the parade. In response, they said that the event will hold to its theme that the show will go on whether it's "rain or stars." 