Rainiest day so far this season pummels Bay Area affecting travel, commute

Rain pummelled the Bay Area for the third day in a row on Wednesday – the rainiest day so far this season – creating treacherous driving conditions on freeways and affecting air travel less than a week before Christmas.

Pooling water flooded the shoulders of many freeways and cars spun out of control on roads across the region.

At San Francisco International Airport, there were 149 delays and two cancelations by 10 a.m. The FAA issued a ground delay of about an hour for arriving flights. Dozens of flights were also delayed at San Jose and Oakland's airports on Wednesday morning.

It could be worse though. On Tuesday, there were 400 delays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"The weather this whole trip has been raining like crazy," Reagan Karwisch said early Wednesday morning at SFO on her way home to Cincinatti. "But honestly it's OK. As long as I get home, I'm fine. I'm excited to get home for Christmas. I pray I don't miss my flight."

The busiest travel day begins on Thursday, when the skies should dry out.

Along the coast, residents were worried about coastal flooding and high tides. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The rain has been coming down since Monday, racking up significant rainfall totals, including 2.7 inches in San Anselmo, 3.3 inches in Vallejo, 2.2 inches in San Francisco and 1.1 inch in Oakland.