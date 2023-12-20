Bay Area prepares for next round of rain, coastal flood risk

The Bay Area spent Tuesday afternoon preparing for another round of rain after a soaking wet couple of days.

Gusty wind and a little mud were not stopping beachgoers in Pacifica on Tuesday night.

"My buckets are actually full, so I got to water some plants and then put more buckets out," Beverly Desuasido told KTVU.

But coastal flooding was a concern for Wednesday with high tides.

"Well, it’s appreciated," Mr. Domerofski said about the rain. "It’s good to see it coming."

Aleks Liou, out walking his dog, couldn’t be more thrilled about the rain.

"I mean yeah! I don’t look like I’m at all ready for rain, but I’m excited for rain because it’s been getting a lot greener with all the rain we’ve been getting," Liou said.

Some areas were dealing with too much too soon, with minor flooding hitting the streets of Fremont earlier in the day.

Up in Wine Country, PG&E crews in Healdsburg responded to a fallen tree, knocking down power lines Tuesday morning after days of getting soaked.

Monitoring the impact of this rainmaker is ongoing.

According to Daly City’s city manager, Thomas J. Piccolotti, "It will be 24/7."

Daly City has 2 self-service sandbag filling stations open around the clock during rain events like this and had crews cleaning out storm drains ahead of winter.

"We are overstaffing public works crews and wastewater crews will be out throughout the night monitoring and making sure everything’s draining and flowing as it should."

Back at the beach, Liou actually studies climate change for a living, and sees the rain as a gift.

"That’s what I think every time it rains is that like the earth desperately needs it," Liou said.

Others took advantage of the weather at the beach to snap a selfie with that windblown look.

When the sun does peak out, keep an eye out for views like the rainbow spotted over Fremont on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory from 3:00 to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The KTVU weather team cautioned drivers about the risk of minor highway flooding on Wednesday.