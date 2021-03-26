Rallies held around the Bay Area to decry racist attacks against Asians

Hundreds of people gathered at rallies across the Bay Area on Friday to decry recent attacks on victims of Asian descent. The message was clear: It's time for the violence against Asians to end.

Terra-Lynn Tokiwa of San Jose said she participated in a rally held in San Francisco to "raise awareness. People aren't talking about it still."

The rallies were part of a National Day of Action to push back against hate.

"My friends in North Dakota, places not on the West Coast, they still don't know about these things happening," Tokiwa said. "They're happening every day."

Several incidents around the Bay Area were caught on camera, like the woman of Asian descent who was dragged by robbers in San Franciso. And in Oakland, there was an elderly man pushed to the ground.

Grant Tokiwa of Vacaville said everyone at the San Francisco rally was on the same page.

"People that came out here, a lot of them have a vested interest," he said. "Who we're really trying to reach is the people who wouldn't be out here. So I think that's the most important thing."

Across the Bay in Oakland, where elderly Asians have been attacked and killed, local business leaders said the diverse city stands united against hate.

"I denounce all forms of racism, violence, and racial profiling," said Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. "These acts have no place in our society."

Cathy Adams, president of the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce said, "We stand in solidarity to support the Asian community against these hateful crimes and attacks against our Asian sisters and brothers."

Oakland police have made arrests in some high-profile cases.

Chief LeRonne Armstrong had this message for others who may prey on the Asian community: "When people come to Chinatown with an intention of committing crime, I want you to know, we're going capture you and we're gonna catch you."

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said, "Everyone is welcome here, and we are here unified to heal from hate, violence, and a pandemic."

She urged people to support Chinatown businesses, saying, "Put your money where your values are."

And in San Mateo County, local leaders pushed for a "No Hate Act" legislation that would provide funds for local governments to address hate crimes.

"The time has come. Enough is enough. We will no longer be the silent minority," said Marie Chuang, a member of the Hillsborough City Council.