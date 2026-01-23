Rally for local man to avoid ICE detention

The Brief Anti-ICE protesters showed up in San Francisco today to show solidarity with protesters in Minnesota, as well as to voice support for a local. Guillermo Medina Reyes on Friday went before a judge for a hearing to determine if he would be detained in an ICE facility. Reyes had previously spent a year in ICE detention.



Immigration activists rallied today in San Francisco. Organizers say local issues and immigration enforcement in Minneapolis are all part of a broad pattern of abuse.

Organizers of immigration enforcement rallies gathered at the immigration court building on Sansome Street in San Francisco.

The rally focused on immigration enforcement in Minneapolis as well as the local case of Guillermo Medina Reyes. Born in Mexico, Reyes was six years old when he was brought to the US.

By his own account, he ran into trouble with the law as a youth, but since then has become a civil rights and community organizer. He's previously spent more than a year in ICE detention, but now had a day in court.

"Once I was criminalized and arrested in a mental health crisis, ICE decided to take advantage of the situation and lock me up again," Reyes said. "They didn't even want me to see a judge. But my community and legal team fought alongside me, and we won the chance to see a judge before being re-detained, which is why we are here today."

What they're saying:

Reyes' supporters say he is one of dozens, if not hundreds of immigrants facing deportation. They say his attorneys were able to do what so many couldn't — get him due process and a hearing before a judge.

"We hope that it sets a precedent because of what the legal team has been able to do," Mary Kelly Persyn of the Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church said. "That they are able to get hearings for other detainees."

Reyes became emotional before going into his hearing, knowing that this could be his last taste of freedom if the judge decided to hold him in custody before deporting him.

"I want to thank everyone for being here," Reyes said. "It truly gives me hope and strength. I honestly don't think I would be standing here today without support and care."

Big picture view:

Rally organizers said Reyes' case is just one of many. They also have their eye on Minneapolis.

Many in the crowd spent the day fasting to protest the shooting death of Renee Good by an immigration officer and to speak out against federal immigration efforts in Minnesota.

"The first demand we have in association with that fast is for ICE to get out of Minneapolis," Persyn said. "We're really focused on that because we think San Francisco may be one of the next cities visited by this ICE force."

Late this afternoon, after 5pm Reyes was released. He will not be taken back into ICE custody as his efforts to remain in the US are considered.

Reyes' supporters told us the judge said they will issue a written opinion.

